Karnataka vote count at three centres tomorrow at 8 am

BENGALURU: All things are in place for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The strongrooms will be opened at 7.45 am and counting will start from 8 am onwards. Counting of postal votes starts first and EVM polled votes come next, said District Election Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaraga Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. He was addressing the media after inspecting all three counting centres falling under him.

“Three Lok Sabha constituencies — Bangalore South, Bangalore North and Bangalore Central — fall under BBMP jurisdiction. Three state assembly constituencies that are also under BBMP fall under Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies,” said Girinath.

Explaining that there are three types of counting staff, Girinath said, “For each table, three staffers are assigned-- micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant. Counting staff and agents of candidates have to come to the counting centres by 6am.”

He added that counting staff don’t know which table they will be assigned to, till they reach the centre on Tuesday morning. Only those who have been given an identity card will be allowed inside the counting centre. There are 14 tables in one room and if the rooms are not big enough, more tables will be placed.

Separate rooms for election observers and Returning Officers have been arranged. A media centre has been arranged in the counting centre, Girinath said, adding that CCTV cameras are installed in each room, and Returning Officers can get CCTVs installed as they wish, and also videograph the counting.