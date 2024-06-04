Playing Politics

BENGALURU: As the country awaits the all-important results of the 18th Lok Sabha election today, which will set the tone for the nation’s governance for the next five years, there is palpable tension in the air.

Amidst the frenzy of exit polls and the hype surrounding counting day, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the uncertainty. If you’re looking to take your mind off the real-world frenzy and engage in a positive exploration of the political process, SHASN (Rs 4,199), a ‘thriller’ of a board game that transports players into the tumultuous world of electioneering, could be an option.

A Political Escape

“The game immerses players in the daily life of a politician during an election campaign. Players answer policy questions, with each question offering two possible answers. The choices players make shape their political ideologies or manifestos, which include four distinct types: Capitalist, Idealist, Supremo, and Showstopper.

The resources in the game – funds, trust, clout, and media – are crucial. Players use these resources to sway voters, and the player with the majority of voters at the end of the game wins,” explains Zain Memon, the Goa-based creator of SHASN. “The academic foundation underpins the game, but the gameplay experience is akin to being a character in a political thriller like House of Cards or Game of Thrones.