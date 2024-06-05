State must pay licensed surveyors for additional work done: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state to pay a remuneration to the Licensed Surveyors of the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records within three months as per the terms of the 2008 government order for the additional work they did under Tatkal Services.

Directing the state government to pay an interest of 1 per cent per mensem on the amount payable to them, the court said it may be recovered from the erring officials in accordance with law.

A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Ramachandra D Huddar passed the order while partly allowing the appeal filed by KB Lokesh and 1,130 other Licensed Surveyors. They had questioned the order passed by the single judge, rejecting their petitions in 2014 against not implementing the 2008 order which provides for payment of Rs 500 as the fee for Tatkal Phodi Work and for the enhancement of Pre-Mutation Sketch Fee from Rs 403 to Rs 600 which are additional work entrusted to them in addition to the existing job chart.

The court noted that the appellants are eligible to get the benefit of the 2008 order till the amendment of the rules in 2013. The state government in terms of 2008 order extracted the work from these appellants in addition to what they were required to do.

The state cannot be selective in implementing the said order in the sense that, they can extract the additional work and still they will not pay for it. It has to take the rose with thorns, to put it metaphorically, the court said.

It is not the case of the state that none of the appellants has done the additional work. After all, what is claimed is for their blood and sweat which have a price, the court observed.