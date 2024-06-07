Expect delay with Cauvery Stage V project

BENGALURU: The highly-anticipated Rs 5,500-crore ambitious Cauvery Water Supply Stage V Project, which is aimed at supplying drinking water to 110 villages spread across 225 sq km, is once again postponed to next month and is likely to be ready only by July first-week. It was earlier planned to be launched in May and then got pushed to June.

The project will be commissioned by the first week of July, according to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasath Manohar. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “We have completed the physical work, gap filling and testing in certain areas are going on, which will be completed by June-end. From the first week of July, the public can get the benefit of the project.”

Chief engineer in charge of the project, KN Mahesh, however, stated that they are expecting the project to be pre-commissioned from July first week. “We are left with only 1 km out of 70 km from TK Halli to Bengaluru,” he said.

Residents are frustrated by this long wait and deadlines. “Since 2019, we have been waiting for this project to be commissioned, we paid a huge amount of money for this. Each house had to pay Rs 40,000-50,000, which covered both Cauvery water and UGD. Additionally, we paid Rs 4,000-5,000 to the authorised plumber of BWSSB for the installation of pipe connection,” said Kochu Shankar, a KR Puram resident.

The residents further said they were expecting to get Cauvery water by April, but it did not happen. Then they waited for it to be commissioned by May-end or June first week only to be left with disappointment.

According to the authorities, the project facilitates the supply of an additional 775 million litres of water per day to villages in Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, KR Puram and Byatarayanapura.