Life’s good! A glimpse into the life of VJ Maria Goretti

BENGALURU: Maria Goretti is a curious learner and it is evident from the number of roles she holds. She is an author, a professional chef and previously she has been an actor and VJ. But she is still at it and still learning.

Goretti leads a very quiet life in Goa where she currently lives with her family in a quaint 150-year-old Portuguese home, which she has restored. But life before that was very different. In the ’90s when India was introduced to the VJ culture, Goretti was one name that could not be missed. Everyone wanted to be as fun and stylish as the VJs, and Goretti won’t deny that. “I think that was the golden era of music. I was blessed to be part of it,” she shares.

Looking back, she says, “I did not know the impact we were having on the youth of India. We were all individuals doing the best at a job we loved. I loved being a VJ. There are no two ways about it. But the impact of what we did only happened much later. I understood it when I later met people who told me ‘Oh, we followed you and would come back from school to watch you’,” she says.

Goretti married Hindi film actor Arshad Warsi in ’99 but only registered it recently – 25 years after their wedding. But she was very clear about wanting to take a break after having her kids. “I just didn’t want to put any makeup on anymore. I did not want to say ‘Hey, everybody. Are you having a good time?’ I wanted to stay home and enjoy my kids and I did just that,” she says, after which she found her interest in food.