Passengers evacuated as metro doors fail to open in Bengaluru; services disrupted

BENGALURU: Thursday morning peak-hour commuters of the Metro heading from Baiyappanahalli to Challaghatta, were in for a nasty surprise when the train reached Trinity Metro Station, but the doors did not open.

The train was detained and the doors were manually opened to enable all passengers to alight at the station, said a Metro source.

An official release said, “Due to a technical snag at Trinity Station at 9.58 am today, train services got disrupted and later the fault (defective) train was moved to a pocket track at Kempegowda Station.” Train operations were partial on the Purple Line, and normalcy in operations was restored by 11.30am.

A statement released by BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavanth Chavan on X at 11.25am, alerted public to the incident, drawing much flak for the delayed information.

Chavan told TNIE, “The train was taken to Kempegowda station by 9.30am. Following that, succeeding trains were allowed to run on these tracks. Trains in the reverse direction from Challaghatta to Baiyappanahalli were not affected. However, due to the delay, the scheduled time-table could be followed only after 11.30 am.”

Top Metro officials did not share details on the incident, despite multiple calls.

Following the incident, BMRCL earned much flak online for repeated disruptions in operations in the past few months. A fallen tree branch during rain on June 2, emergency maintenance work near MG Road on May 19 and three suicide attempts this year have all disrupted train operations.