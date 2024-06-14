Top journalism school IIJNM shutting down after 24 years

One of India's better-known journalism schools, the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) near Bengaluru, is shutting down after 24 years.

The decision to close down the institution follows a drop in the number of aspirants.

The institute sent an email to candidates who had been selected for the academic year 2024-25 seeking their bank details to refund the fee amount.

"The management of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) regrets to inform you that we will no longer offer programmes in Journalism. This decision was reached as the number of applicants so far this year is far below what is needed for a viable programme," the email said.

The institute said in the email that the decision was made keeping in the mind the unavoidably huge financial hit that lay in wait if the programme was continued.

"In the past 24 years, IIJNM has been a school of excellence in the Journalism profession offering the best programme among colleges in India. However, given the recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme," the email read.

"Without waiting for the planned start of the course this year on July 22, 2024, we are giving you notice of closing down our beloved Institution. We recognise it might pose some difficulty for you, but we have no other choice," it stated.

The refund of the fee will be completed within 10 days of receipt of banking details, the email said.