Balancing heritage: A personal reflection on multicultural upbringing and honour

BENGALURU: I belong to a multi-cultural family and where one part of my gene-pool is grandiloquent, astute and gentle-natured whereas the other side is represented by a robust clan of fearless people who were adept at being conquerors and warriors. My siblings and I represented the ‘warrior-conqueror’ side in appearance but the triumph of the ‘grey-matter’ always prevailed. We were taught to reason and comprehend and the use of any force, brute or otherwise was firmly discouraged. This lesson was promptly passed down to our ‘conqueror-warrior’ looking children!

After all my gift of repartee and usage of rhetoric bode me well throughout my life. My father, an Armyman and a thinking genius, wore his uniform free from all bias except from enemies who threatened the fabric of who we are as a people. That impeccable training folks, keeps us all safe from prejudgment becomes the very basis of our existence. In times of national-emergency, a civilian magistrate has to be present with every sortie that goes out to oversee any (if all) excesses that may occur. Though it may sound idealistic. ‘Use your brain not your brawn’!

So though I secretly was elated with the ‘slap-gate’ incident that occurred and for a split second I even applauded it. A quick thought of how many people in my mind deserved a slap crossed my mind. Obnoxious people with verbal diarrhea topped my list along with the entitled, racist, bigoted, insincere ‘people-in-white’ who talk a whole bunch of malarkey and the list can go on. The very phase ‘a-slap-in-the-face’ denotes a lowering of prestige and disrespect, (though there are some people I would have liked to inflict pain on).