BMRCL puts up safety barriers on Tumakuru Main Road to avert pedestrian accidents

BENGALURU: In a laudable move, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) barricaded the median on Tumakuru Road from Yesvantpur towards Sandal Soap Factory to avert accidents to Metro commuters and other pedestrians crossing the road. It has been successful in preventing accidents, as road crossover is not possible at this point. Traffic police have requested that BMRCL extend it further by 1.5 km.

BMRCL's Green Line from Yesvantpur to Nagasandra runs along Tumakuru, and the public generally risks life and limb in the face of speeding vehicles on this highway.

The steel barricade installed from Yesvantpur runs to a length of 500 metres and a height of 7 metres.

The Joint Commissioner of Traffic, M N Anucheth told TNIE, "BMRCL put in place the barricading earlier this year at the median on this stretch due to the recommendation of traffic police. Yeshwanthpur Traffic Inspector B Chidananda was keen it be done to save lives. For the last two years, we have witnessed a few deaths and injuries on this road. We have not seen any pedestrian accidents in the five months of 2024 here."

A traffic source said that in 2023, three deaths and four injuries occurred when pedestrians were hit by speeding vehicles when crossing over. "There have been no accidents this year as the barricade cannot be crossed over. One woman passed away on this road in an accident last month when she was knocked down by a car when crossing a portion that was not barricaded. We have now decided the safety barrier needs to be extended," the source said.

The traffic police have last week submitted a written request to the General Manager at BMRCL’s Baiyappanahalli office to extend the barricading from Maranapalaya to CNTI Junction, the source added.

“We are doing it in the interest of public safety. We are awaiting a positive response from BMRCL.”

A Metro official said they installed the steel barricade at a height of seven feet two months ago, following a request from the police.

"The viaduct of the Metro line runs above it, and so it still comes under our jurisdiction. Traffic police feel the impact has been good and so they want us to extend it. Our barricading is not at one stretch but at gaps in the middle of the road that the public uses to cross over.”

BMRCL is yet to take a decision on extending the barricade, he added.