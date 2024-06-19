Pickleball is now Bengaluru’s favourite pastime

BENGALURU: Pickleball... Surely it rings a bell. With its growing popularity both internationally and nationally, the sport has become a sensation among fitness enthusiasts and those seeking a new hobby. Notably, the game has caught the interest of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. At 68, Gates revealed in a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath that he plays the game regularly.

Bengalureans have also embraced the sport. Fitness expert Meghana Rabindranath started playing a year ago and remains a dedicated player. “One of the best aspects of the game is that it is low-intensity. In tennis, you need to be fit to play properly, whereas in pickleball, you can pick it up after just 30 minutes. In the USA, it’s considered a centenarian sport because many senior citizens play it,” says Rabindranath, adding that it is a great form of fitness sport, offering almost a full-body workout.

Similarly, Senthur Karthik discovered the game while in the USA. “I appreciate the simplicity of the game and how it’s not daunting to pick up the racket and play. The risk of injuries is also quite low,” says Karthik.

The sport has now reached competitive levels. Rajath Kankar, General Secretary of the Indian Pickleball Association and Karnataka State Pickleball Association, notes its increasing momentum with more tournaments and championships. “This sport is gaining popularity for three main reasons: fitness, competition, and recreation. The Indian Pickleball Association now includes 17 states, with Karnataka being one of them. We are now pushing for its official inclusion in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games,” says Kankar, speaking from New Delhi, where he is attending a tournament with his students.