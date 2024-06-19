We are a ‘horn’y nation

BENGALURU: We are a nation of honkers. We love to honk on the streets, on highways, and in our colonies. The reason Buddha was able to invent Vipassana meditation while sitting in Bodh Gaya, was because there were no vehicles at the time. I daresay if there was Indian traffic around him, Buddha would have been the god of war and violence. Instead of Laughing Buddha, we’d all have miniatures of him wielding an axe, tongue sticking out, eyes red with rage. The amount of honking on Indian roads is enough to shake your soul.

India is a nation of languages. The People’s Linguistic Survey of India reveals that there are 780 languages in India. It was obvious that we would turn honking into a language too. A language with a code of its own. When the light turns green in traffic, we honk so that the person in front of us moves. Which strangely results in the most honking occurring when people are stationary, under a green light! Autos have their own code – going ‘peep-peep’ on the sides of the road to serenade customers. Bikers’ horns are like a mating call to the Lunas and cycles of the world.

As a nation with a rich history of music, it was obvious that we would turn horns into music too. Remember ringtones? Trucks have their own renditions of evergreen hits – the ‘horn-tones’. For years, truck horns sang out Pardesi Pardesi while making a blind turn. But over the last two decades, Dhoom Machale Dhoom Machale has been the No. 1 Chartbuster. I love the idea of making the horn musical.