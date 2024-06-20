Bengaluru cops to crack down on vehicle owners using LED headlights

BENGALURU: With many people customising their vehicles with unauthorised aftermarket LED lights that are excessively bright and cause inconvenience to other commuters and also leads to road accidents, the city police has decided to identify the vehicle owners and penalise them.

From July, the traffic police will launch a special drive to identify and penalise owners of vehicles equipped with illegal LED lights, and book them under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act.

Nowadays, high-density white and yellow LED lights are being installed in many vehicles, including trucks and buses. These lights are aftermarket modifications that are illegal and often have sharper beams that can lead to discomfort. As a result other motorists are facing severe problems. The intense brightness can blind other drivers, increasing the risk of accidents and significant hazards to road safety.

A circular in this regard has been issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said all vehicles must be equipped with standard headlights as specified in the Cental Motor Vehicle Rules, to ensure optimal visibility without compromising on the safety of other road users.

A senior cop said the move comes after numerous complaints from the public and an increase in road incidents linked to the use of such lights.

Traffic expert MN Shreehari said it’s a good move, but the respective authority also needs to take action against those who produce LED headlights which are illegal.