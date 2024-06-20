Shaping Identities

BENGALURU: Trauma is the unifying thread in three different stories set across decades in the upcoming anthology play Trident!ty. Taking viewers on a journey from 1950 to 2010, the play tells the larger story of how people cope with trauma while weaving in themes of love, loss and the unexpected twists of fate.

Each story is set in different periods: the 1950s, the 1980s, and 2010. Vishal Nayer, writer-director, says the play cannot be categorised into any one genre. “I would not want to classify it into one genre since there are mixed emotions on everything. The stories in the play come from the different traumas that people go through and how they cut that chain of transferring the trauma ahead,” says Nayer, adding, “This production examines how our identities are shaped by our experiences, the beliefs we develop, and the diverse ways people cope with trauma. It emphasises the ever-present ability to choose our paths, despite the adversities we face.”

All these stories have been connected by one individual with a larger story. The first story centres around a young girl whose life is drastically altered during the partition of India. The second story shifts focus to the tumultuous relationship between a husband and wife in the 1980s and deals with the societal themes prevalent back then, including patriarchy and identity fixation. The final story takes place in 2010, within the setting of an office environment, highlighting themes like office politics, power struggles, and societal pressures on career and personal growth.