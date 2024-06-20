Shaping Identities

BENGALURU: Trauma is the unifying thread in three different stories set across decades in the upcoming anthology play Trident!ty. Taking viewers on a journey from 1950 to 2010, the play tells the larger story of how people cope with trauma while weaving in themes of love, loss and the unexpected twists of fate.
Each story is set in different periods: the 1950s, the 1980s, and 2010. Vishal Nayer, writer-director, says the play cannot be categorised into any one genre. “I would not want to classify it into one genre since there are mixed emotions on everything. The stories in the play come from the different traumas that people go through and how they cut that chain of transferring the trauma ahead,” says Nayer, adding, “This production examines how our identities are shaped by our experiences, the beliefs we develop, and the diverse ways people cope with trauma. It emphasises the ever-present ability to choose our paths, despite the adversities we face.”
All these stories have been connected by one individual with a larger story. The first story centres around a young girl whose life is drastically altered during the partition of India. The second story shifts focus to the tumultuous relationship between a husband and wife in the 1980s and deals with the societal themes prevalent back then, including patriarchy and identity fixation. The final story takes place in 2010, within the setting of an office environment, highlighting themes like office politics, power struggles, and societal pressures on career and personal growth.
“The play gives the audience something to ponder about. What they take back is completely what is felt,” says Nayer. One of the biggest challenges of setting the stories in three different time periods was ensuring accurate physical presentation of each era on the stage. “That was a challenge but we used different ways, especially costumes.
For example, in the ’80s, actors will be seen wearing bell bottoms. But I feel more than the costumes it is the play’s choreography that distinguishes the eras,” explains Nayer, adding, “The play is a roller-coaster journey that will take the audience through a kaleidoscope of emotions.”
(Trident!ty, will premiere on June 22, 3.30pm and 7.30pm at KEA Prabhath Rangamandira. Tickets priced at `250 on bookmyshow.com)