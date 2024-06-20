The Hitmaker

BENGALURU: At a time when new voices continue to emerge ever so often, singer Jonita Gandhi’s remains distinctly recognisable.

Her latest song, Soni Soni from the film Ishq Vishq Rebound, is currently trending among new releases. Gandhi, who was recently in the city, finds joy in seeing dance reels made to the song. “I love seeing all the dance reels that are popping up on social media. This song is so fresh and full of energy. It makes me want to dance and fall in love at the same time,” she says with a coy smile.

While 2024 is far from being over, it has already been momentous for Gandhi with the release of Chamkila, her debut EP, and a collaboration with Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi. Gandhi has long been in awe of AR Rahman’s magic, and this time with Mainu Vida Karo from Chamkila.

“I cherish every opportunity to work with Rahman sir – each experience is unique! This time in the studio, I was so taken aback by the melody and style of the song. I knew it was something special. What I didn’t know, however, was how well it was going to do,” Gandhi reflects, adding that it’s one of those songs she will always look back on with pride.