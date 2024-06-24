Brace for power cuts in parts of Bengaluru on June 25

BENGALURU: There will be disruption in power supply from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm in parts of the city on Tuesday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will carry out maintenance works. According to a press release from BESCOM, areas falling under 66/11KV HBR Layout MUSS will be affected.

The areas are: HBR 1st Block & 2nd Block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, HBR 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service Road, KK Halli Village, CMR Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Raod, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpura village, Vinobhanagar, BM Layout, Arogyamma Layout, Kaveri Garden and surrounding areas, HBR Layout, 4th Block Yasin Nagar, 5th Block, HBR Nagawara Main Road, Nagawara, NJK Garments, Byrankunte, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, 4th & 5th HBR Layout, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar, K Narayanpura, NN Halli, Balaji Layout, Phase 1 to 3, Railway Mens Layout, BDS Layout, Hennur Main Road, HRBR 1st & 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethal Street, AK Colony, 80-feet Road, CMR Road, KARLE, Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda Layout, Shabarinagara, KMT Layout, Bharathiya city, Noor Nagar Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony BMRCL, Gandhinagar, Kushal Nagar, Shampura Main Road and surrounding areas.