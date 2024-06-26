Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Anti-hijack drill held to assess airport readiness

As soon as the aircraft landed, the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee swung into action.
Security forces try to contain the situation during the mock drill at KIA on Monday
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mock drill simulating the rescue of a hijacked passenger plane was conducted at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday night. The National Security Guard (NSG) was involved in the exercise from 8 pm to midnight. Numerous situations were simulated to assess the airport’s readiness to handle the critical situation. As soon as the aircraft landed, the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee swung into action.

A release said, “Trained negotiators engaged with the hijackers upon the aircraft’s arrival, aiming for a peaceful resolution of the situation. In the event the negotiations failed, action was simulated for the National Security Guard (NSG) to intervene.”

