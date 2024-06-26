Bengaluru: Anti-hijack drill held to assess airport readiness

BENGALURU: A mock drill simulating the rescue of a hijacked passenger plane was conducted at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday night. The National Security Guard (NSG) was involved in the exercise from 8 pm to midnight. Numerous situations were simulated to assess the airport’s readiness to handle the critical situation. As soon as the aircraft landed, the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee swung into action.

A release said, “Trained negotiators engaged with the hijackers upon the aircraft’s arrival, aiming for a peaceful resolution of the situation. In the event the negotiations failed, action was simulated for the National Security Guard (NSG) to intervene.”