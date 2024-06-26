The daily life of an internet troll

BENGALURU: If you’re an artiste, or a creator; if you have a talent for singing or dancing; if you have any dream in the world – you fear them. You see the trolls in your nightmares; the biggest threats to modern sanity. As a comedian/film reviewer/podcaster – my entire life depends upon putting myself out there for public scrutiny.

I like to believe I’m as stoic as Marcus ‘Daru-lius’, but it gets nerve-wracking on some days. Which is why I love writing this newspaper column. The biggest advantage is that nobody is going to troll me. Like you, dear reader. If you don’t like this column, you’ll simply move on to the news of Katrina Kaif’s puppy getting its own passport. A newspaper column has no space for comments or trolls.

But how did trolls become so powerful? How did they become the No.1 enemy to people’s sanity? One has to go down the dark alleys of history to find the answer. I firmly believe that two incidents changed the course of Indian history. The first was in 1950 when Dr BR Ambedkar presented the shiny, new Constitution of India. The second came in 2016, when Mukesh Ambani launched free 4G internet for the entire nation.

Remember how sane the world was before 2016? You could put out your work, and would probably receive a three-page reply from a Communist in Kolkata. Today, your every move is guarded, every word under so much scrutiny – you’d think you were an elected Member of the Parliament. I daresay in future decades, Indian schoolchildren will be asked to debate on the topic – ‘Free Internet: Bane or boon?’.