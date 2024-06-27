Bengaluru cops raise special canine unit to sniff out ‘synthetic drugs’

BENGALURU: To combat drug trafficking effectively, the city police have trained one of their dog squads to detect “synthetic drugs” such as MDMA, LSD, and ecstasy pills, which are commonly used in rave parties.

Earlier, the dogs were only trained to sniff common drugs such as ganja and charas. However, they have now been trained to sniff around 10 “synthetic drugs”, according to officials of this special unit of six dogs.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told TNIE that the unit has been specially trained to detect “synthetic drugs”. “These highly-skilled canines help in search and seizure operations, particularly at rave parties and at the hideouts of drug peddlers,” he said.

These dogs will also be used during search operations at the warehouses of courier companies and in buses and trains, he said.

A source said these dogs helped the police team that raided a rave party in Electronics City recently. At least 86 people tested positive for use of drugs during the raid.

Dayananda said the officials in-charge of the narcotic canine squad are keen on training all dogs in the department in detecting “synthetic drugs”.

The squad has various breeds, including German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. The dogs were trained for two months in sniffing “synthetic drugs”. Samples of drugs are hidden in boxes, bags or concealed in luggages for these dogs to detect during their training.

Lakshmikanth, inspector of the dog squad, said, “The dogs have been trained to sniff drugs from distances up to 50 metres. This helps us catch the suspects before they try to escape.”

After detecting the drugs, some dogs wag their tail while others bark, or scratch the surface to indicate the presence of drugs, he said.