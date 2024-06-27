Bengaluru Metro to re-examine short loop trips run between Kempegowda and Garudacharpalaya

Bengaluru: Following public demand, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) might re-examine the short loop train services run between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station and Garducharpalaya on its Purple Line during morning peak hours.

These trips were launched four months ago to decongest the Kempegowda station, which has initiated a fierce debate online with many commuters heading towards Whitefield opposing the move.

Beginning of February 26 this year, these trips are being run every three minutes from 8.45 am to 10.20 am. From Kempegowda, they are intended to help commuters, mainly office goers, heading to the 12 stations of Sir M Visvesvaraya, Dr B R Ambedkar, Cubbon Park, MG Road, Trinity, Halasure, Indira Nagar, Swami Vivekananda Road, Baiyappanahalli, Benniganahalli, K R Pura, Singayyanapalya before terminating at Garudacharpalya.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, "There is heavy rush at Majestic (Kempegowda) in the morning hours as public interchange lines here. These short-loop services were introduced for the safety of passengers and to help them reach offices on time. They were aimed at helping many morning commuters heading to many stations en route Garudacharpalya. We opted for a termination at Garudacharpalya as we can reverse trains at this station. We are considering alternative options which we plan to implement from next week. The details are being looked into.”

BMRCL was mulling various options, he added. “We are also considering starting these services even before the Kempegowda station when they come from Challaghatta."