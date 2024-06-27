Tackling separation anxiety among children

BENGALURU: Transitioning from an extended vacation back to school is a significant change for kids. Many parents are unsure about how to handle the anxiety as their children return to school.

Separation anxiety is a common phenomenon that occurs in children between 18 months and three years. During this stage, children may show signs of distress, such as crying, fear of being separated from their parents and reluctance to accompany others. But if the symptoms continue or arise after four years and persist, it can be Separation Anxiety Disorder.

Separation Anxiety Disorder can unfold in different ways. Children may persistently refuse to go to school or participate in activities without their parents, they may refuse to sit alone or even eat food. Some children can have physical symptoms, nausea, stomach aches, headaches or a racing heartbeat.

They may experience frequent nightmares where they are separated from their loved ones. Children may feel rusty when interacting with people outside their family. Preparing for separation anxiety starts around the age of four, but preparations should begin earlier, at three. Early preparations involve engaging children in activities that promote independence without their parents. These are: