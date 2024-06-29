Karnataka: Fogging of mosquito breeding sites taken up

BENGALURU: In a bid to control the surge in dengue cases, the health department carried out fogging to eliminate mosquito habitats and favourable breeding sites for larvae.

As part of the ‘source reduction activity’, 12.04 lakh houses were surveyed in BBMP limits, including about 7.6 lakh houses in the first fortnight of June. In Bengaluru Rural, 2.12 lakh houses were surveyed, while in Bengaluru Urban, 3.12 lakh houses were inspected during the same period.

As per health department data, a total of 1.39 crore houses were surveyed across the state, with 1.18 crore residences inspected in the first two weeks in June. Five deaths were reported in the state due to dengue since January, with one each in Haveri, Dharwad, Hassan, Shivamogga and Karwar.

According to the health department, health staff and ASHA workers across the state will continue these activities. Testing kits, fogging chemicals and larvicides are available in sufficient quantities, and vector-borne disease control officers will ensure their timely usage.

BBMP to conduct death audit

Following two cases of suspected death due to dengue in BBMP limits recently, the civic body will be conducting a death audit on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. The report will be submitted to the health department.