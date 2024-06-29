Maid in heaven...not!

BENGALURU: Currently, it seems like I have fallen into the cyclical trap of being ‘Maid-less-in-Manhattan’! It’s always an eye-opener for me to see the type of expectations that we have on both sides of the spectrum.

The help wants the maximum salary for the least amount of work, (it’s calculated hourly with no SOP’s) about what could be done in that hour. In my abode, I had to tippy-toe around my ‘mighty maid’ while she had loud conversations with her spouse or her boyfriend. Depending on the volume,

I could only hazard a guess whether my home would be mopped or would yours truly (moi) have to do the restrooms again for the third time in a week!

One day I mustered up the courage to politely tell her to fight with her spouse on her own time and…lo and behold! I was left ‘Bai-less in Bengaluru’! Not only that the other ‘ammas’ were told I was a harridan and to work with me at their own peril! Sigh! How I wish I had been one. So, not to be outdone by ‘acrimonious-amma’, I got myself a mothers-little-helper (a robot) that maps your rooms and vacuums and mops your house. Every couple of days I get myself a couple of ‘brawny boys’ from a local agency who wash and scrub my powder-rooms till they sparkle like ‘Rubies’! I have a lot of travel in the anvil, so my home will be locked and sealed. I will not be beaten down by a ‘baleful-bai’!

But naturally, one must also partake in one’s meals outside the residence as much as possible to avoid washing the dishes. My predicament is such that my ‘cooker-offer’ as my baby son used to refer to her, and who has been with me forever, doesn’t like to see unwashed dishes in the sink. So I must hastily wash all the little cups and plates before she turns up! My life is wretched I tell you!