Post KIA T2, Bamboo Bazar Metro station to have all-bamboo interiors

BENGALURU: In a first for Metro stations in India, the interiors of the upcoming Bamboo Bazar Metro station, being constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will entirely be made using bamboo.

Punati Shridhar, Chairman, Bamboo Society of India (BSI), and former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said they had approached BMRCL for creating a theme-based station using bamboo, which the latter has agreed. The medians below the metro tracks and stations will also be greened using local and Indian bamboo.

Dr KN Murthy, Executive Director, BSI, told The New Indian Express, that Bambusa tulda wood from Tripura will be used for the metro station where the landscape, open area and crafts will also be done with bamboo. Also, the five-kilometre-stretch on Bannerghatta Road from Jayadeva hospital to Meenakshi Temple, below the metro tracks and the stations, will be greened with Bambusa multiplex.

He said both the works will start in the next three months and would cost around Rs 5-6 crore. However the final financial estimates and the bamboo required is still being calculated. The BMRCL will fund the metro station works and the greening of the medians done using its corporate social responsibility funds.