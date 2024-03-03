Public schools need improvement: Founder of ShikshaLokam

BENGALURU: For children to get access to quality education as a fundamental right, public schools in the country have to improve; and for schools to improve, the education leaders have to own and lead the process of improvement, said SD Shibulal, Co-Founder of Infosys and Founder of ShikshaLokam.

He was speaking at the InvokED 3.0–a Global Dialogue on Education Leadership organised by his foundation at the National Institute of Advanced Studies on March 1 and 2 which aims to shape an education movement so that all children in India can dream, learn and succeed.