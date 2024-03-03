Public schools need improvement: Founder of ShikshaLokam

BENGALURU: For children to get access to quality education as a fundamental right, public schools in the country have to improve; and for schools to improve, the education leaders have to own and lead the process of improvement, said SD Shibulal, Co-Founder of Infosys and Founder of ShikshaLokam.
He was speaking at the InvokED 3.0–a Global Dialogue on Education Leadership organised by his foundation at the National Institute of Advanced Studies on March 1 and 2 which aims to shape an education movement so that all children in India can dream, learn and succeed.
“Public schools need continuous support and resources to improve. However, achieving this vision requires collective action from all engaged in the learning outcomes. ShikshaLokam was founded to effectuate a virtuous cycle of leadership development, building momentum for this movement towards education equity through its programmes, solutions and digital infrastructure. Today, our reach spans across 27 Indian states and UTs, with over 5,70,000 education leaders in more than a million schools across the nation,” Shibulal added.
This year’s edition focused on how collective leadership and efforts can power India’s journey towards equity in education. With over 32 distinguished speakers in various panel discussions, interactive sessions and exchange of creative ideas, the goal was to provide a 2030 roadmap for education in India, especially in the K-12 bracket.