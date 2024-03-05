Out with it: Bengaluru Art Installation offers safe space for unspoken words

BENGALURU: No matter what one has gone through, everyone has experienced the need to say something but haven’t found the right words to do so at least once. Questions like what if they don’t understand or what if I sound stupid stop us from saying things which bottle up inside and harm us from within. Listening to Voices, a unique art installation open to all at the Bangalore International Centre till March 5, is an attempt to give the city’s residents a safe space to let it all out.

“The installation is based on something called the Wind Phone, a concept from Japan created by Itaru Sasaki who built it after the 2011 tsunami, to allow space for people to mourn and grieve,” says Anmol Tikoo, the project’s coordinator.

Moving to Bengaluru four years ago to seek healthcare for a loved one, Tikoo found the city to have a unique space in terms of mental health.

“Seeing the kind of institutions and infrastructure Bengaluru has for mental health care, I decided it would be important for me as an educator and artist to understand this experience, not just from my personal perspective, but to dig into the city through this lens,” he says.