A child’s world: Teenage Prodigy Gokula Sahrudaya celebrates 100th performance of 'Chitte'

BENGALURU: For 13-year-old Gokula Sahrudaya, performing his solo show, 'Chitte', has always come with a special feeling. But this time, it was even more special when he completed his 100th show over the weekend. Chitte, which translates to Butterfly, is a heartfelt story of Paapani, played by Sahrudaya, who looks at the world in search of love.
Love and hunger are shown as the core of the play, making it not just a children’s play. The play reminds us that it is every individual’s responsibility to nurture and mentor each and every child. “The play tries to tell that a child’s mental health is everyone’s responsibility. On one end, we have the expectations and desires of children, and on the other, the play shows how the society, the family, and the system disrupt the lives of children,” explains Lakshmi Raghunandan, Sahrudaya’s mother.
The show is directed by Krishnamurthy Kavathar, a famous name in Kannada theatre, and the script is written by Beluru Raghunandan, Sahrudaya’s father. “The play comes from a very personal quarter because my father had experienced similar struggles while growing up. But I am glad that through this play, we try to show the beauty of the world through humanity and compassion,” says Sahrudaya.
Though it was the 100th show, Sahrudaya says he treated it like it was his first, ‘practising his dialogues and expressions for weeks before performing the show.’ “The director of the show has helped me a lot in this journey,” he adds.
Sahrudaya started his acting journey when he was four years old. “So every year during summer holidays, he used to go to drama camps and participate. During the pandemic, we planned a solo play for him, and in March 2021, we came up with this play Chitte,” recalls Lakshmi, adding that the show has travelled to many parts of the country and most places in Karnataka.