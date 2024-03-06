A child’s world: Teenage Prodigy Gokula Sahrudaya celebrates 100th performance of 'Chitte'

The show is directed by Krishnamurthy Kavathar, a famous name in Kannada theatre, and the script is written by Beluru Raghunandan, Sahrudaya’s father. “The play comes from a very personal quarter because my father had experienced similar struggles while growing up. But I am glad that through this play, we try to show the beauty of the world through humanity and compassion,” says Sahrudaya.

Though it was the 100th show, Sahrudaya says he treated it like it was his first, ‘practising his dialogues and expressions for weeks before performing the show.’ “The director of the show has helped me a lot in this journey,” he adds.

Sahrudaya started his acting journey when he was four years old. “So every year during summer holidays, he used to go to drama camps and participate. During the pandemic, we planned a solo play for him, and in March 2021, we came up with this play Chitte,” recalls Lakshmi, adding that the show has travelled to many parts of the country and most places in Karnataka.