Murder, not suicide: Man kills son in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: A man allegedly killed his 21-year-old son and tried to pass it off as a suicide, because the youngster would repeatedly ask him for money.

Police said they had filed a case of unnatural death, following a complaint received on Friday regarding the death of Yogesh, who allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Basaveshwara Nagar police limits. Following a complaint by neighbours, the body was sent to a private hospital for postmortem, police said. On Saturday, the postmortem report disclosed that the cause of death was strangulation, prompting a murder investigation rather than a suicide case.

Police questioned Yogesh’s father Prakash, a street food vendor in Basaveshwara Nagar, and his wife, a homemaker. During questioning, Prakash confessed that around 3pm on Friday, he had strangled Yogesh using his wife’s veil, when she was away from home to buy vegetables. Prakash then hanged Yogesh’s body from a fan with the same veil, to make it appear like suicide.

Prakash told police that he killed Yogesh because he repeatedly demanded money to buy alcohol for himself and his friends, and the two had frequent quarrels stemming from Yogesh’s alcohol addiction. Yogesh, a final-year BBA student at a private university, would even steal money whenever he his demands were not met.

Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested Prakash.