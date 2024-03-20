Karnataka HC stays circular banning 23 ferocious dogs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the circular dated March 12, 2024, issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, banning 23 breeds of dogs, identifying them as ferocious and dangerous to human life. The circular, while banning the rearing of these dog breeds, also directed those who have these dogs as pets, to sterilize them to stop any further breeding. The effect of the circular is pan-India, but the stay is confined to Karnataka.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order staying the circular, after hearing a petition filed by Bengaluru residents King Solomon David and Maradona Jones, and issued notice to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, chief secretary of Karnataka, and Kennel Club of India.

The circular was issued after an expert committee, with members from various stakeholder organisations and experts, identified the breeds as ferocious and dangerous to humans. The effect of the circular is pan-India and has a devastating effect on the dog breeds.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) submitted that an impugned circular was issued on the strength of the order passed by the Delhi High Court in a public interest litigation. The court has permitted representation of the petitioner and will take a decision after consulting all stakeholders, within three months.

The counsel for the petitioners countered that the Kennel Club of India, which has chapters all over the country, was not heard by the Delhi HC. To identify a particular breed of dog as ferocious and dangerous to human life, would require profound expertise to identify whether the breeds are appropriately trained or not. Several breeds are identical to those found in India, which are not part of the circular. The court directed the DSGI to produce the documents that went into the decision of the circular by April 5.

Breeds included in the circular

Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa, Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso, and every dog of the type commonly known as Bandog.