Delayed marriage among factors for birth rate dip

BENGALURU: In an age where birth rate is falling, factors like delayed marriages, rise in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD) cases potentially influenced by increased consumption of junk food are a primary reason for the same, highlighted health experts.

The data from 2020 shows 17.377 births per 1000 people, followed by 17.163 in 2021, 16.949 in 2022, and 16.750 in both 2023 and 2024, marking a steady decrease.

Dr Mamatha CV, consultant - Fertility & IVF, BirthRight by Rainbow Children’s Hospital said that delaying marriage decreases the timeframe for women to conceive, especially if they marry at 35 or later, as their ovarian function and anti-Müllerian hormone levels decline with age, affecting both the quantity and quality of eggs.

She highlighted that PCOD, primarily influenced by lifestyle factors like poor diet, sedentary habits, and stress due to late-night work shifts, disrupts ovulation, impairing a woman’s ability to conceive. Endometriosis, another disorder, characterized by the growth of endometrial issue outside the uterus, causes adhesions and scarring, affecting fallopian tube function and ovarian health, further lowering fertility, Dr Mamatha added.

Dr Vishnu Priya, consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology – Aster Women and Children Hospital said, “Many women of reproductive age face challenges conceiving due to various fertility issues. Common factors include ovulation disorders such as PCOS which causes hormonal imbalances and disrupts ovulation, tubal blockages, endometriosis, age-related fertility decline, and uterine abnormalities like fibroids.”

Explaining the consequences of untreated fertility defects, Dr Vishnu Priya said that it is a medical condition that hinders natural conception and remains unresolved through medical intervention. Left unaddressed, these issues can result in a decline in birth rates and alter demographic compositions.

In women, challenges such as hormonal imbalances, blocked fallopian tubes, and endometriosis pose obstacles to pregnancy. Similarly, men are also likely to experience fertility issues such as low sperm count or motility. Failure to treat these conditions can lead to reduced fertility rates, resulting in a population with a higher proportion of older individuals compared to younger ones, she explained.