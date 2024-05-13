Actor Chethan Chandra assaulted by miscreants

BENGALURU: Actor Chethan Chandra was badly injured after he was assaulted by a group of miscreants near Kaggalipura police station on the outskirts of the city at 9.15 pm on Sunday. The actor managed to capture the incident on his phone and shared it on social media, which went viral. The video showed Chandra injured and bleeding. The miscreants not only physically assaulted Chandra, but also damaged his car, smashing its windshield and window panes.

Chandra claimed that a drunk motorist hit the rear of his car and tried to flee the scene. When he questioned the motorist, he was confronted by a group of six assailants. After the attack, Chethan rushed to the police station where the officers took him to a hospital for first aid.

Chandra was the protoganist in films like Jatre, Shardula, Premism and Samyuktha-2. The Kaggalipura police have filed a case based on Chandra’s complaint.