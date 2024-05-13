Amber Girls School: Mixtape to the noughties

BENGALURU: Remember those coded text messages you snuck past watchful teachers? The rush of first crushes? The whispered anxieties of a world still discovering itself? In an era of mind-numbing social media feeds, where connections seem endless yet loneliness thrives, Amber Girls School – a Hindi-language coming-of-age comedy-drama series, starring city-based actor Kajol Chugh, transports you back to these simpler, yet surprisingly complex, memories – a mixtape come to life.

Set in Chandigarh in 2008, the show follows Ojaswini, a 15-year-old student, as she navigates her ambitions, friendships, a blossoming crush, and the everyday challenges of being a teenager.

“When I picked up the script, it felt fresh,” Chugh says, recalling her initial reaction to reading the script. For her, the show’s ability to evoke strong nostalgia is at the heart of its appeal. “It takes you back to that era, which is nostalgic in a harsh way because India was facing a recession.

But it was also an exciting time because the country was opening up to the world faster than ever. It was a mix of feelings. Primarily, the show is light and fun, reminiscent of our own school days – how strict the teachers were – and it also explores the struggles across different ages.

The script highlights female characters during an economic period in India when films and TV usually only talked about trivial domestic issues. It also addresses issues that weren’t talked about openly back then, but are part of routine conversations now,” she adds.