Bengaluru: Residents of Kanminike apartments seek separate electricity meters, roads

BENGALURU: Residents of the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) sprawling residential complex at Kanminike (Phase-II & IV), off Mysuru Road, desperately seek separate electricity meters, and direct access from the main road promised six years ago, when the flats were sold. BDA assures the road will be in place by year-end.
Dr Mithra BC, who owns a 3 BHK house told TNIE that due to the temporary electricity connection provided for the residents, electricity bills are huge. “We have a pre-paid electricity arrangement with BESCOM. The contractor pays upto Rs 30,000 a month. We pool in money from the families that have occupied the homes and pay any amount beyond that. Due to heavy consumption during summer, our bill came upto Rs 4,000 per family for both, March and April,” he said.
The absence of individual electricity meters was hitting them hard, and causing problems among neighbours, he added. “Out of nine lifts, we are using only one lift so that electricity consumption can be reduced,” he added.
AM Thimmaiah, a 2 BHK flat owner said, “This is a beautiful locality with BDA’s residential complex built on nearly 50 acres. But the facilities are sorely inadequate and only 50 families have occupied their flats. BDA had promised direct access from the Mysuru Road in 2018. “Our apartment is located 3.5 km from Challaghatta Metro station. When I bought the property, we were promised good road connectivity, running 80 ft wide. It is 2024 now, and we still dont have access to the road. We need to take a detour and pass through Kanminike village to reach our homes,” he said.
A top BDA official said, “We acquired upto 800 metres of the road. But due to a cemetery along the route, we could not acquire the remaining land. So, the alignment was changed and another round of land acquisition had to begin. We have got it cleared by the board recently, and the preliminary notificiation for acquisition has been issued. After the final notification is issued, we can acquire the land and call for tender to ready the road. The process will take some time. We are looking at having a new road by end of 2024 if the acquisition takes place smoothly.”
The official conceded that non-installation of electric meters by the contractor was an unresolved issue and needed to be addressed.