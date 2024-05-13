Bengaluru: Residents of Kanminike apartments seek separate electricity meters, roads

BENGALURU: Residents of the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) sprawling residential complex at Kanminike (Phase-II & IV), off Mysuru Road, desperately seek separate electricity meters, and direct access from the main road promised six years ago, when the flats were sold. BDA assures the road will be in place by year-end.

Dr Mithra BC, who owns a 3 BHK house told TNIE that due to the temporary electricity connection provided for the residents, electricity bills are huge. “We have a pre-paid electricity arrangement with BESCOM. The contractor pays upto Rs 30,000 a month. We pool in money from the families that have occupied the homes and pay any amount beyond that. Due to heavy consumption during summer, our bill came upto Rs 4,000 per family for both, March and April,” he said.

The absence of individual electricity meters was hitting them hard, and causing problems among neighbours, he added. “Out of nine lifts, we are using only one lift so that electricity consumption can be reduced,” he added.