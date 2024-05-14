Strokes of a genius  

BENGALURU: When Bengaluru-based artist Rekha Hebbar Rao heard of one of her father’s paintings being sold at a whopping Rs 2,90,37,188, she was glad to see his work finally ‘getting the recognition that it deserves’. “His works have been auctioned before but this is the highest it has been,” says Rao. Her father is none other than KK Hebbar, one of the most influential painters of modern Indian art who carved a unique path for himself by blending traditional Indian aesthetics with modernist techniques. In a recent auction hosted by AstaGuru titled Masters Legacy, which showcased an exquisite array of rare works from different periods of modern art, one of Hebbar’s oil on canvas paintings 'The Divine Herdsman' (1987)– an iconic image of Krishna with his flute – was sold for Rs 2.9 crore.

“The post-Independence era began with a search for modernity in visual arts. Now a challenge lay for all Indian artists to confront and understand modernism. My father found himself confronting the same dilemma. He sought to address this by subtly turning to his own tradition and culture while using Western tools like canvas and oil colours. He found his own space to define his style through line, form and colour and establish his own identity. His painting, The Divine Herdsman bears testimony to this thought process,” shares the 77-year-old artist.

Empathy at the heart of it

Born to a modest Brahmin family in the village of attingeri, Hebbar’s artistic sensibilities were nurtured early on through frequent visits to the Udupi Krishna Temple. “There he saw certain mythological subjects painted on the walls of the temple (copies of Raja Ravi Varma) by a local artist Ramanna. He was so impressed that he bought an oleograph of Goddess Saraswati by Raja Ravi Varma for two annas,” says Rao. As Hebbar set out on a quest to master art, he was driven by deep empathy for the underprivileged – a theme recurrent in his works. “There was a tile factory in front of our house where the workers after a hard day’s toil sang and danced. I often accompanied him across the street to sit amongst them and enjoy a cup of tea or join them in their festivities like Deepavali and Holi,” reflects Rao.