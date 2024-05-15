21-year-old Bengaluru student jumps off college building

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old third-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a private college building in Bengaluru South on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as C Rahul from Ballari. Rahul lived with his mother. His father works abroad.

It is alleged that the student took the extreme step as he was denied entry into the examination hall as he was late. He had to write his first paper for the sixth-semester examination. It is also alleged that Rahul was told that he would not be allowed to participate in campus placements.

DCP (Southeast) CK Baba said the incident happened around 10.30 am. The probe will begin after the student’s father arrives in the country and files a complaint.

The college administration stated that the student lived with his mother in a rented house, 4 km away from the campus. “His mother informed the college teachers that he left home around 7.30 am as his exam was to start at 8.30 am. But the incident happened around 10.30 am. There was no chance of the student reaching the college late for the exam,” the college administration said, and added that he was doing well in his studies.