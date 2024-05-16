BWSSB officials to check illegal water connections

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar has instructed his officials to conduct inspection every 15 days to check the progress of the Cauvery Stage V project and stop any unauthorised connections. His instruction comes hours after his visit to Harohalli on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday to inspect the progress of the Cauvery Stage V project.

According to BWSSB officials, the Stage V will cater to 110 villages that were merged with the BBMP in 2008, and supply 750 million litres per day (MLD) of water. In a few weeks, the work will be completed and water supply will start, Manohar said. “Before that, arrangements for adequate supply of water and registering new connections needs to be done,” he told officials.

“In some of the 110 villages, there have been complaints about unauthorised connections. Officials should check these and regularise these illegal connections to bring revenue to the BWSSB,” he said.