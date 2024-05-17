Bengaluru: Air Concourse, UG parking at Cantonment railway station

BENGALURU: Two levels of underground parking that can house 500 cars, a novel lengthy concourse that will run above the railway tracks, separate ‘Arrival’ and ‘Departure’ zones on the lines of an airport, are among the unique features that will find place in the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station.

The Constructions Division of South Western Railway (SWR) is carrying out the redevelopment work at cost of Rs 480 crore. The fully redone front and back entries and the air-conditioned station building are scheduled to open by October 2025.

Chief Engineer, Constructions, SWR, Ramesh Kambli told, “For the past few months, we were busy shifting and relocating existing structures. The actual work has commenced recently, and we have completed upto 15% of the station’s civil work.”

Excavation work in connection with the parking lot is presently on at the station’s main entry (Coles Road side). “There will be two levels of underground parking, as well as ground level parking lot for vehicles at both the entries. A total of 500 four wheelers and 500 two-wheelers can be parked in these parking lots. Utility shifting of electricity wires and water supply lines are in progress now,” he said.

Another unique feature is that the entire station covering both the sides, will be fully roofed, and will present an appearance as one structure,” Kambli said.