Bengaluru: Air Concourse, UG parking at Cantonment railway station

BENGALURU: Two levels of underground parking that can house 500 cars, a novel lengthy concourse that will run above the railway tracks, separate ‘Arrival’ and ‘Departure’ zones on the lines of an airport, are among the unique features that will find place in the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station.
The Constructions Division of South Western Railway (SWR) is carrying out the redevelopment work at cost of Rs 480 crore. The fully redone front and back entries and the air-conditioned station building are scheduled to open by October 2025.
Chief Engineer, Constructions, SWR, Ramesh Kambli told, “For the past few months, we were busy shifting and relocating existing structures. The actual work has commenced recently, and we have completed upto 15% of the station’s civil work.”
Excavation work in connection with the parking lot is presently on at the station’s main entry (Coles Road side). “There will be two levels of underground parking, as well as ground level parking lot for vehicles at both the entries. A total of 500 four wheelers and 500 two-wheelers can be parked in these parking lots. Utility shifting of electricity wires and water supply lines are in progress now,” he said.
Another unique feature is that the entire station covering both the sides, will be fully roofed, and will present an appearance as one structure,” Kambli said.
To better utilise the prime area where the Cantonment railway station is located, 136 metre-long concourse that is at least 30 metre-wide, will also be built. “We call it as an Air Concourse, as gives an illusion of is standing in the air. This will be the first time it is being attempted in the SWR. The concourse will be above the railway track that runs along the station premises. A waiting area with amenities and an entertainment centre, will also come up in the future,” he explained.
As of now, the new platforms 1B,1C, 1D and 1E have been opened, and some DEMU/MEMU services that run to the suburban parts of the city as well as the Vande Bharat Express to Coimbatore have been shifted here.
Two new FOBs will come up, which will be accessibly by lifts, escalator and stairs. “The FOBs will run as wide as 12 metres, and will be spaced along the length of the platform. The present FOB running 2 metres wide will be demolished and rebuilt,” added the chief engineer.
One end of the newly built platforms will have a Foot Over Bridge that will connect it along the Bamboo Bazaar side. This is being built by the BMRCL.
The BBMP FOB in front of the main entry, needs to be shifted elsewhere as it is presently obstructing the work being undertaken here, and the Constructions Division has written to the BBMP Chief Engineer, Roads, to shift the FOB immediately.