Bengaluru: No pre-paid facility at Cantonment railway station, auto drivers loot pax

BENGALURU: With the pre-paid auto and taxi facility at Cantonment Railway Station closed to facilitate massive redevelopment work, passengers alighting here are completely at the mercy of auto drivers.

The old cubicle near the main entry (PF-1) for pre-paid service stands partially demolished due to construction work. It’s been a month since a small temporary room was built, but is yet to start operations. The back entry (PF-2) does not have pre-paid facility.

An average of 55 pairs of trains, including long-distance ones, pass through the station each day, with close to 30,000 passengers using it.

Autodrivers appear to have formed a cartel, with a fixed starting rate of Rs 200 for any destination, and have done away with the meter. A family of four from Coimbatore alighted at the station from the Lokamanya Tilak Express and wanted to reach Shivajinagar, just about 1km away. The driver demanded Rs 300. Satish, a businessman, told TNIE, “We have always paid only Rs 80. We argued with him and he finally relented and agreed for Rs 150. But for our luggage, we could have walked.” They tried booking an Ola cab which would cost them Rs 170, but the cab driver cancelled the ride, and they decided to walk till the main road to hail a regular auto.