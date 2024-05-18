The D words

The script, which is Agashe’s first solo written play, took three to four months, from inspirations from other writers and poets like Jeelani Bano. “The inspiration behind this play is that it has become so common to hear some news about atrocities on women every day that we have stopped reacting to it,” she shares, adding, “I just wanted to shake myself a little and I thought we should do this with the audience also.” Drawing extensively from her own life, including her interfaith marriage with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Agashe describes the experience as both ‘tricky’ and ‘really good fun’, hoping that the audience will relate to it.

Talking about the biggest challenge of writing a solo act, Agashe says, “I believe that all of us have a lot of people inside us who want to tell their stories. While it can be a beautiful thing to put them on paper, it is also equally challenging.” Coming to Bengaluru for the first time, Agashe hopes that the audience doesn’t mistake her theatrical act for a standup show. “It’s a humorous take and obviously there are some places where you will be forced to think but there is a humorous quality throughout the performance,” she says, emphasising the blend of humour and gravity that characterises the show.

(Stand up *with D Girls will be staged on May 19, 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar)