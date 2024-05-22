‘I would never go back to television’: Aamir Bashir

BENGALURU: Actor and filmmaker Aamir Bashir has been travelling a lot these days and appears visibly tired. But he was thankful that his movie Maagh (2022), an independent film based on the turmoil in Kashmir, was finally being screened in Bengaluru. What took so long? “There are no takers for the film for its sensitive content,” says Bashir in a matter-of-fact manner.

The movie touched many in the audience – post the screening when the lights were turned on, it took some time for the audience to process what they watched before bursting into an applause. Some of the Kashmiris even broke down while narrating their stories. Bashir stayed calm and patient, listening to all of them. “People like us don’t have any closure. Sharing stories is what we have,” says Bashir, who wrote the screenplay of the film.

Having grown up in the Valley, and later moving to Delhi for education and then to Mumbai for work, he has the advantage of telling the Kashmir story from the perspective of both an insider and an outsider. But while writing a script he does not analyse perspectives but rather goes with the flow. “I could not analyse these things during that time. I am discovering new things that people have noticed and were not thinking about. I am not a screenplay writer; when I am writing I think whether I can execute this or not,” he adds. Bashir’s first film Harud, a Kashmiri movie, won the National award for the best feature film in Urdu in 2013.