New-age ways to make politicians accountable

BENGALURU: As the nation is consumed by the whirlwind of Indian elections, we see usual signs all over the media. Exit polls predicting the next winner, debates on TV with journalists playing antakshari of accusations. And the customary picture of an old grandmother being carried to the voting booth, with the caption ‘Spirit of Democracy’. While these are all commendable, I couldn’t help but wonder if they are enough. In the age of social media and AI, we need new ways of covering elections.

I did some research on the basic qualification to become an MP and came in for a rude shock. Education is not really a criterion – you could be uneducated and still contest elections. Criminal cases are not an impediment. There is no real limit on wealth accumulated. So in essence, anybody can contest for elections as a Member of Parliament. The results are visible for all to see. One MP live streamed his voting process to the entire world. Another MP slapped a voter, practising only one half of Gandhi’s iconic line ‘If someone slaps you on one cheek…’. In the age of information and transparency, voters need a new way to select their leaders. It is only imperative that we look for solutions beyond the existing ones.

In the US, politicians debate with each other on live TV. Which is, of course, too much to ask for in India. Our politicians are more comfortable slinging dirt behind each others’ backs – than taking them head on in a debate. Which is why we need exclusively Indian solutions to this problem. How about a reality show to begin with? Aspiring politicians have to first be grilled by Raghu-Rajeev, who ask deep, journalistic questions like ‘Tu MP banega?’.