In fleeting moments

BENGALURU: What is home? Is it the four walls and a roof? Or is it the trinkets and polaroid pictures you decorate it with? What embodies a home could mean different things for different people – but one thing remains constant – home is safety. But for thousands of refugees across the world, home is a word that cannot be defined as easily.

To give us a sense of this transience, researcher and writer Dilpreet Bhullar, will be showcasing A Home in the Constant Flux: A Call to the Verb Memory, a photo series exhibition that delves deep into the lived experiences of refugees. The exhibition, curated by museologist Manan Shah, captures the transient nature of refugees’ existence through a unique visual narrative.

“The idea for the series was sown when I was doing my research on Rohingya refugees,” says Bhullar. While she did her research, she identified a gap in the visual representation and narration of their stories. This gap inspired her to create a body of work that not only documents but also dignifies the experiences of refugees.

“When I was working on this piece about the Rohingya refugees, I found myself imagining what I would like to see as an artist if I was on the other side of the spectrum – the intentions and the visual language that would resonate with me,” explains Bhullar, who hesitates to label herself an artist. This introspection led to the creation of the series of 36 photographs.

The project evolved through interactions with refugees who are currently living in New Delhi and Jammu Kashmir. “I am obliged to so many people, families who opened their homes and hearts to narrate their story. Most of these interactions were full of surprises and serendipitous in nature which kept me moving with the project for more than two and half years,” says Bhullar.