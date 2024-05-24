Underage guzzlers try to enter pubs with fake IDs

BENGALURU: From providing fake government identity documents to pushing their way inside a watering hole in the company of an adult of drinking age, owners of well-known pubs and bars in Bengaluru say they face such events regularly, but turn down underage guests politely but firmly.

Following the shocking Pune incident in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove his father’s Porsche under the influence of alcohol and fatally knocked down two motorbike riders, owners of reputed pubs and bars said many underage guests come with fake government IDs to gain entry.

“In Karnataka, the drinking age is 21 years. We do not accept ID cards, which look fake on the face of it. They are fraudulent papers which are laminated to look real. We have sensitised reception and staff to gently ask for government IDs from our guests, who physically look very young. They check physical IDs and also from digilockers because fake ones look as good as real IDs,” said pub owners, who didn’t wish to be named.