Artisanal eateries in Bengaluru find success by prioritizing quality Over ambience

BENGALURU: In recent months, an increasing number of small-scale, artisanal eateries are finding unexpected success among Bengaluru’s food enthusiasts. These establishments, often tucked away in compact spaces without the extravagance or decor of traditional restaurants, prioritise quality ingredients, international techniques, and focus on specific culinary niches.

Bengaluru’s notoriously high rents convinced Lijo Joy Kasper, chef and founder of Fermentation Stories, a pizzeria in Koramangala, to not go all out on the decor. “We have a small 300sqft space with no dining area. Instead of spending on ambience, we focused our investment on ingredients. We started this venture last April and just completed our first year. If someone sets up a pizzeria or restaurant, the budget can easily reach Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the current market. We decided to take a chance even though we were new to the market. Even in the worst-case scenario of having to close down, we would only spend a fraction of the usual budget, around Rs 24 to Rs 39 lakh, which is manageable,” shares Kasper, adding, “Initially, we thought this might be risky, fearing people wouldn’t appreciate the lack of traditional dining space. However, it turned out to be just the opposite. People are willing to travel from as far as 25km just for our pizza, even if they have to eat in their cars,” he says.

Similarly, Bento Bento, a sustainable Asian restaurant in Indiranagar, which focuses on nutrition and fresh ingredients has found popularity among local residents. “Taste is the main reason people come back, but the idea of nutrition in a single dish is crucial. For example, a biryani has a lot of rice and a couple of pieces of chicken, but hardly any nutrition. A bento provides a balanced meal in one dish,” shares Chef Anumitra Ghosh Daastidar.