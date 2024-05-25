Artisanal eateries in Bengaluru find success by prioritizing quality Over ambience

BENGALURU: In recent months, an increasing number of small-scale, artisanal eateries are finding unexpected success among Bengaluru’s food enthusiasts. These establishments, often tucked away in compact spaces without the extravagance or decor of traditional restaurants, prioritise quality ingredients, international techniques, and focus on specific culinary niches.
Bengaluru’s notoriously high rents convinced Lijo Joy Kasper, chef and founder of Fermentation Stories, a pizzeria in Koramangala, to not go all out on the decor. “We have a small 300sqft space with no dining area. Instead of spending on ambience, we focused our investment on ingredients. We started this venture last April and just completed our first year. If someone sets up a pizzeria or restaurant, the budget can easily reach Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the current market. We decided to take a chance even though we were new to the market. Even in the worst-case scenario of having to close down, we would only spend a fraction of the usual budget, around Rs 24 to Rs 39 lakh, which is manageable,” shares Kasper, adding, “Initially, we thought this might be risky, fearing people wouldn’t appreciate the lack of traditional dining space. However, it turned out to be just the opposite. People are willing to travel from as far as 25km just for our pizza, even if they have to eat in their cars,” he says.
Similarly, Bento Bento, a sustainable Asian restaurant in Indiranagar, which focuses on nutrition and fresh ingredients has found popularity among local residents. “Taste is the main reason people come back, but the idea of nutrition in a single dish is crucial. For example, a biryani has a lot of rice and a couple of pieces of chicken, but hardly any nutrition. A bento provides a balanced meal in one dish,” shares Chef Anumitra Ghosh Daastidar.
“When you go out alone, you usually have to order two or three dishes, but with a bento, you get everything in one box. We have many solo diners, often between 20 and 45 years of age, especially since there are lots of offices around us. Some people come twice a week to eat alone.”
A similar emphasis on quality has made Bäcker and Charlie, a barely four-month-old German bakery in Cox Town, a social media phenomenon. “We make everything in-house, and people come back for our pretzels. We want repeat customers and try and provide the same experience each time,” says Pooja Dsouza, CEO and co-founder. “In this industry, you can create a beautiful atmosphere with cosy settings, but if your product isn’t king, then you’re not being authentic. For us, the café is minimalist because we want to focus on the product.”
Mäki Pâtisserie, originally, a cloud-kitchen-based bakery specialising in French-inspired pastries, decided to open a small eight-seater dining space within the kitchen following unexpected success. “It’s always been people from the neighbourhood or food enthusiasts who show up,” says Aarohi Sanghavi, head chef and owner. When they decided to open, Sanghavi didn’t expect the number of people they have now. “I imagined places like these to have more of a European vibe where people come in the mornings, have coffee, a sandwich, and read a book. But the format has shifted to people coming specifically for the food, which is great because we want to be known for our food more than anything. On weekends, we now have 30 people just standing inside, waiting for food, ready to hold a plate in their hands and eat, stand in a corner, or sit on the staircase outside. People don’t seem to mind, and we’re not complaining!”