Technical snag in Indigo flight bound to Bengaluru forced passengers to wait on aerobridge

BENGALURU: A technical snag in an Indigo flight bound to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon caused passengers to much inconvenience by taking off nearly 2.5 hours late.

A 30-minute wait on the aerobridge before being allowed inside the aircraft at Hyderabad was followed by an hour-long wait seated inside the plane for 177 passengers, leaving many feeling suffocated due to its malfunctioning air conditioning system, say flyers. Some who had connecting flights from Bengaluru missed them.

Flight No. 6E 6405 was scheduled to depart at 1.55 pm from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and reach Kempegowda International Airport at 3.15 pm. Instead, the A320 aircraft departed only at 4.19 pm and reached Terminal 1 of Bengaluru airport at 5.41 pm, reveals flight tracking website, flightview.com.

Shobhita Indrakanti and Manohar Anand -an IT couple working in Bengaluru - - travelled with their eight-month-old baby girl and were among those frustrated with the experience. Shobita told TNIE, "After going past the boarding gate, we were queuing up on the aerobridge to enter the aircraft but its doors were not opened. It was a 30-minute wait standing on the bridge and we heard there was a technical issue in the aircraft. A pregnant lady was about to faint and some of us all argued vociferously with the staff to assist her. Finally, a senior citizen on a wheelchair got up and offered her wheelchair to the lady."

"The air conditioning was very poor and this made us suffer. If we left the aerobridge and returned, the security checks need to be done again. So we opted to wait here along with many others. After we were allowed inside the flight, we had to wait for another one hour with poor air conditioning inside the flight. This made us feel suffocated," Shobita added.

Shobita further said that after landing at Bengaluru, flyers were made to wait for another 20 minutes inside the aircraft and the air-conditioning was fully switched off.

Anand said, "At least one-third of the passengers opted to leave the aerobridge and return. Their security checks had to be done again and so we were seated inside waiting for them to come."

He added that if the flight was going to be delayed, the staff could have alerted us earlier and all of us would have waited at the terminal itself which had passenger amenities. They let us through the boarding gate and then waited on the aerobridge. It was a miserable experience."

Indigo in a statement said, "Indigo flight 6E 6405 operating from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was delayed due to a techincal issue. The same aircraft was departed to Bengaluru after necessary checks. The passengers were kept informed about the delay and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to them.