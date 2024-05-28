Through Time, Science & Perseverance

BENGALURU: Particle accelerators are possibly humanity’s greatest invention. These metaphorical time machines, telescopes, and microscopes all rolled into one often span kilometres, flinging the smallest objects known to humanity at incredible velocities. They help us recreate some of the universe’s first moments, explore the nature of reality itself, and advance technology in fields such as medicine, materials science, and information technology. Over the weekend, a documentary titled 'Cyclotron', which explores the story of the world’s oldest functional particle accelerator, premiered at the Bangalore International Centre(BIC) in Domlur. The film is available online for free on BIC’s Youtube channel.

Directed by Jahnavi Phalkey, writer, science historian, and founding-director of Science Gallery Bengaluru, the documentary tells the compelling story of a machine that was originally operational in 1936 at the University of Rochester, brought to India in 1967 by a determined Indian scientist, and is still operational today at Panjab University in Chandigarh. The film doesn’t just document the machine; it delves into the lives of the people who have kept it running.

“I had looked at this facility in Chandigarh over several summers during my PhD days; this was in the early 2000s. I spent a lot of time in the lab getting to know the people and looking for documents. It was most interesting because, unlike other facilities of its kind, the people in this case, were all alive and around. It was fascinating because I got to meet people and understand their motivations in their own words,” Phalkey shares, adding, “I felt that the value I got from listening to people who were around was huge. While a historian’s lens is valuable, it is more so when you can no longer listen to the people themselves. Here was an opportunity where people were actually around, so it made sense to think of film as a medium.”