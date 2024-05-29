Paying tribute to a city that was

Bangalore 1974 is part of the solo concert series titled ‘The Guitar Book of Revelations’ celebrating 50 years of Reddy’s music. Apart from his musical compositions, the concert is influenced by the Bangalore of the 1970s where he will recount stories of the old music teachers of Bangalore and more. The idea of this series was envisioned by his wife, theatre artiste Kirtana Kumar last year when Reddy was undergoing chemotherapy. “It took my mind off the treatment, and I started composing new music,” he says, adding, “I feel we are all connected. When I play, I feel the audience is as much a part of the concert as I am. We both know where we want to go, and we somehow achieve it together.”

Known for breaking the gap between Western and Indian styles, Reddy says, “Indian and Western music can’t meet. But I’ve realised that the silence between the notes is where I can express what I truly feel. So a lot of my Western compositions have this element of me in them.”

Brought up in a multicultural family of artistes, Reddy believes that his experiences in the city, always surrounded by brilliant artistes and thinkers, have shaped his musical expressions. “I had so many experiences within me which I have to express,” he says.

(The concert Bangalore 1974 will be performed today, at 7pm, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur)