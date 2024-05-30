Classical collective

BENGALURU: Bharatanatyam dancer Parshwanath Upadhyaya is caught up with the preparation of the second edition of the Punyah Dance Festival, which is happening this weekend. “It’s like a mini dance conference for two days,” says Upadhyaya against the background of classical music.

There is a reason for this. The dance festival has solo presentations of Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, and Bharatanatyam. Apart from the group demonstration and various dance formations, the show also has panel discussions and workshops. Upadhyaya has also included much for non-dancers to get them involved. “This is the best opportunity where they can come closer to the classical art form; most of the dancers are performing artistes who have been performing extensively for many decades now. So they understand the pulse of every generation in the audience.

They are not just dancing for the classical audience but they are also performing for the general masses, trying to bring the platform closer to the masses without distorting the aesthetics of the classical art form,” explains Upadhyaya. He further adds, “The panel discussion includes dancers who will talk about their experiences and expectations from classical dancers and classical events.”

Upadhyaya urges everyone to be part of as many programmes as possible. And for non-dancers and young audiences, he suggests not missing Preeti Bharadhwaj’s performance. “She is doing a performace called Murugan’s Day Out, which is a contemporary approach to an ancient story,”says Upadhyaya, adding that the festival also has some old productions like Abha and Paartha.

The festival also has a segment called Kaleidoscope. “It is a choreography where Bharatanatyam is going to be shown in the form of a kaleidoscope,” he says, adding that they have been preparing for it for the past three months. Another addition is a bhajan sabha by Chikhale Bhajana Mandali. “Whether you are religious or not, their music will surely touch you,” he signs off.

(Punyah Dance Festival is happening between June 1 and 2, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road)