Rise and shine

BENGALURU: Ever imagine a life where you can wake up with that perfect winged eyeliner or those flawless rosy cheeks without lifting a finger? That is what the rising trend of permanent makeup promises with #wokeuplookinglikethis which offers a way to simplify beauty routines in an era where juggling self-care, work, and looking impeccable at the same time might become overwhelming.

“It’s simply like a tattoo but while a tattoo goes much deeper and stays for a lifetime, in permanent makeup, the ink is deposited in the dermis (middle) level of the skin, so it stays for a year and a half. Actually, it is more appropriate if we call it semi-permanent makeup,” shares makeup artist Priyadarshini Pandurangan, who goes by Preeya.

The seasoned bridal makeup artist for over a decade shares that she found her calling in the beauty industry after working in the corporate sector for nine years. “I realised I wanted something different after being in the telecom business for so long,” recalls Preeya, who recently opened a permanent makeup studio on St.Mark’s Road.

“Whenever I did bridal makeup, I would come back thinking that the girl was so beautiful...if only she had slightly thicker brows like the one I gave her temporarily, the look would have been so good on an everyday basis. This gave way for me to start exploring the industry of permanent makeup,” she shares.

Permanent makeup includes a range of procedures, including eyebrow enhancement, lip tinting, cheek tinting, and BB Glow – a technique for achieving an even skin tone. More advanced options like scalp pigmentation cater to those with thinning hair, creating the illusion of volume.