Rise and shine

BENGALURU: Ever imagine a life where you can wake up with that perfect winged eyeliner or those flawless rosy cheeks without lifting a finger? That is what the rising trend of permanent makeup promises with #wokeuplookinglikethis which offers a way to simplify beauty routines in an era where juggling self-care, work, and looking impeccable at the same time might become overwhelming.
“It’s simply like a tattoo but while a tattoo goes much deeper and stays for a lifetime, in permanent makeup, the ink is deposited in the dermis (middle) level of the skin, so it stays for a year and a half. Actually, it is more appropriate if we call it semi-permanent makeup,” shares makeup artist Priyadarshini Pandurangan, who goes by Preeya.
The seasoned bridal makeup artist for over a decade shares that she found her calling in the beauty industry after working in the corporate sector for nine years. “I realised I wanted something different after being in the telecom business for so long,” recalls Preeya, who recently opened a permanent makeup studio on St.Mark’s Road.
“Whenever I did bridal makeup, I would come back thinking that the girl was so beautiful...if only she had slightly thicker brows like the one I gave her temporarily, the look would have been so good on an everyday basis. This gave way for me to start exploring the industry of permanent makeup,” she shares.
Permanent makeup includes a range of procedures, including eyebrow enhancement, lip tinting, cheek tinting, and BB Glow – a technique for achieving an even skin tone. More advanced options like scalp pigmentation cater to those with thinning hair, creating the illusion of volume.
“The pigment is nothing but ink which is friendly with the skin and the reflection of the ink is what gives it the appearance of fuller eyebrows or maybe a tinted cheek or a tinted lip or even-looking skin,” explains Preeya adding, “The duration of the procedures vary according to the procedure...an eyeliner takes about 45 minutes while lip tinting can take two hours”
Preeya says that this kind of makeup, ranging in price between Rs 3,000 and Rs 25,000, is becoming popular, especially among professionals, mothers, and those who prefer a low-maintenance beauty routine. “Imagine waking up with perfect eyebrows or tinted lips without any effort,” she says.
However, she also emphasises the importance of understanding the procedure and choosing a skilled practitioner. “People in Bengaluru are very careful because they are not only about flamboyance, beauty and looks, they want to be sure of what they’re signing up for.”
She advises potential clients to observe basic hygiene practices in the studio, such as the use of gloves, masks, and fresh needles. “It’s similar to a
tattoo procedure – cleanliness and safety are non-negotiable.” Post-procedure care is also critical. “Avoid direct sun exposure, keep the treated area dry for 24 hours, and refrain from using makeup or soap on the area for seven to 10 days so that skin can heal properly,” she adds.