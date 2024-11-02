Unearthing threads

BENGALURU: For centuries, India was a textile powerhouse, its vibrant fabrics reaching distant corners of the earth. But unlike its well-documented textile trade with Europe and Southeast Asia, India’s trade with Sri Lanka is rarely explored. Starting next month, a new exhibition from the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) does just that. ‘Chay Reds, Ferrous Black: The Untold Stories of Indian Trade Textiles in Sri Lanka,’ curated by textile designer and researcher Yash Sanhotra, takes us back to a time when textiles didn’t just clothe people or decorate homes – they carried stories, symbols, and connections across borders.

“When we talk about trade between India and Southeast Asia or India and the West, it’s usually well-documented and researched. But trade with India’s closest southern neighbour, Sri Lanka, isn’t as frequently discussed,” Sanhotra explains. “The time period we’re exploring is broad, but the textiles in the collection date mainly from the late 18th to the 19th century. Textiles are highly perishable, so it’s difficult to find earlier pieces because they often don’t survive changes in environment, and general decomposition.”

The exhibition delves into Sri Lanka’s deep-rooted connections with India, tracing the evolution of trade relations over centuries. The earliest trade associations, according to historical records, include the arrival of Indian settlers in the fifth century BCE. Further Dravidian influence continued with Chola reigns in Anuradhapura around the second century BCE, and the arrival of Buddhist emissary Mahinda from the Mauryan Empire further strengthened these ties. Sri Lanka’s position along the ancient Maritime Route – a vast network linking China, Southeast Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and Europe – allowed it to become a nexus for exchanging goods, including textiles, and facilitated the Sri Lankan market’s broader appreciation of Indian textiles.

“The Sri Lankan taste in Indian textiles was much wider compared to the Southeast Asian and Western markets that had very specific tastes in textiles,” Sanhotra notes. One of the exhibition’s highlights, the somana tuppotiya – a traditional lower wrap-around garment – captures these overlapping influences, with design elements reflecting both South Asian and other international tastes.