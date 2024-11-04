Rhymes and resonance

BENGALURU: If there is one thing that can break you and mend you in just a few verses, it’s the powerful force of poetry. And in a world oversaturated with fleeting social media posts and performative opinions, more and more youngsters are taking up poetry to connect with themselves as they try to make sense of the world they belong to. “Lots of young people seem to be getting into poetry. There are a lot of poetry groups which all have different identities. Corporate employees are also participating now, which you would not expect with a poetry event,” says Lakshmi Sankar, co-owner of Atta Galatta, one of the leading places in the city that organises poetry events.

There was once a time when open mics meant standup comedy. But with the interest in poetry has come a growing popularity of poetry mehfils where seasoned poets and beginners gather to appreciate their love for poetry with venues like Urban Solace, Atta Galatta, Lahe Lahe, and The Cafe at Saanchi making it a regular event in their arsenal.

“Because for some time people were alone in the pandemic, now they’ve learnt to value this opportunity to be together and talk about beautiful things in the world!” laughs Kyoumars Freeman, the proprietor of The Cafe at Saanchi. He thinks the appeal of open mics is the feeling of community that comes with attending them.

“These kinds of events bring people together from different backgrounds and foster a sense of community, friendship, and shared interest. It also sparks creative ideas in the audience, encouraging others to explore and pursue their own artistic interests,” he adds.